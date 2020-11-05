US Presidential elections 2020 | List of states that are still counting votes and who’s leading where

A person holds a sign board as people rally a day after the 2020 US Presidential elections, while votes continue to be counted, outside the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan. (Image: Reuters)

The 2020 Presidential US elections remained undecided even on November 5 as counting was still on in several states, including some crucial battlegrounds where the process can even last another day or two.

Overall, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading over Republican incumbent Donald Trump with 264 to 214 electoral votes. This means, Biden is just six electoral votes away from the magic number of 270 to secure a win in the elections.

Listed below are the nine states where vote counting is still on.

Alaska: Trump is leading comfortably in Alaska; he is ahead by 62.9 percent to 33 percent. Analysts are projecting a win for the incumbent US President from this state even though only 56 percent of the expected votes have been counted thus far.

Arizona: In Arizona, Biden is in the pole position. Fox News and Associated Press both have called the state for Biden already, even though only 86 percent of the expected votes have been counted. As per Edison Research, Biden is leading in Arizona with 50.7 percent votes.

Georgia: Trump is leading by a narrow margin in Georgia at 49.7 percent to 49 percent. However, ballots of many large counties that are pro-Democrat remain to be counted here.

Maine: Edison Research has allocated two votes to Democrats in Maine as Biden is leading here by 53.8 percent to 43.2 percent. So far, 87 percent of Maine’s expected votes have been counted.

Michigan: Both CNN and NBC have projected Biden as the winner already. Biden is leading in Michigan by 50.3 percent to 48.1 percent votes and 99 percent of the expected ballots have already been counted.

Nevada: As per Edison Research data, Biden is leading in Nevada by 49.3 percent to 48.7 percent votes, and 86 percent of the expected votes have so far been counted.

North Carolina: Donald Trump is leading in North Carolina by a narrow margin of around two percentage points at 50.1 percent to 48.7 percent. Almost 95 percent of the expected votes have already been counted here.

Wisconsin: In Wisconsin, Biden is leading with a slender margin of less than one percentage point and Trump has sought a recount of the votes here. According to Edison Research, after counting 99 percent of the expected votes, Biden is leading by 49.4 percent to 48.8 percent in Wisconsin.

(With agency inputs)