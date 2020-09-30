Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 30, 2020 06:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
US Presidential Debate LIVE Updates: Trump, Biden spar over filling vacant Supreme Court seat
LIVE updates of the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
LIVE Updates: The first presidential debate involving United States President and Republican Party candidate Donald Trump and his rival from the Democratic Party Joe Biden is underway. The debate will span 90 minutes and involve topics such as the coronavirus pandemic, race and violence, economy and the two candidates’ record. Most opinion polls have placed former vice president Biden in the lead. But, with over a month to go before the final ballots are cast, things could still change. In fact, this debate serves as an opportunity for millions of voters to directly compare the two leading candidates’ policies and personalities. Catch the latest updates here.
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Topics for today’s US presidential debate
US Presidential Debate: What? When? Where?
First of the three United States presidential debates today
US Presidential Debate LIVE Updates: “We should wait to see what the outcome of the election is,” Biden says, talking about if the US Senate should confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s appointment to the vacant Supreme Court seat. The seat fell vacant due to the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Trump says people have voted for him and he has the right to make an appointment. “People have already have had their say,” Trump says.
US Presidential Debate LIVE Updates: No noise, no cheering and strict safety protocols. This is very different to the presidential debates we have seen in the past. The first topic of discussion is the Supreme Court and Trump picking Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the top court.
US Presidential Debate LIVE Updates | Here we go. Trump and Biden are on the stage now and the debate is set to begin. Remember, Biden currently has a clear advantage over Trump in terms of opinion polls.
The candidates are being introduced by moderator Fox News’s Chris Wallace.
US Presidential Debate LIVE Updates | Here’s what people are asking ahead of the debate: How does Biden respond?
It is difficult to keep up with Trump's campaign messages, but one line of attack has risen above the rest over the past year: that Biden, or “Sleepy Joe,” is not mentally or physically fit to be president.
Therefore, perhaps nothing matters more for Biden tonight than his ability to convince voters that he has the strength to hold the job.
Read: 5 questions heading into Trump, Biden's first debate
US Presidential Debate LIVE Updates | CNN has reported that Trump is preparing to go after Hunter Biden over getting lucrative jobs overseas when his father was the US vice president, which he will say the younger Biden was not qualified for.
US Presidential Debate LIVE Updates | Presidential debates have been such a key aspect of the general elections in the United States that they have been often referred to as the ‘Super Bowl of Democracy’. A very large number of people, not just in the United States, but across the world tune in for these debates.
In 2016, the first debate between Donald Trump and his Democrat rival Hillary Clinton drew 84 million US television viewers -- a record for a debate and a rare number in an age of digital streaming.
Here’s a story chronicling 60 years of presidential debates: from Kennedy-Nixon to Trump-Biden
US Presidential Debate LIVE Updates | We are less than 20 minutes away from the debate. President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden have arrived at the venue in Cleveland for what promises to be a heated and historic debate. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
US Presidential Debate LIVE Updates | This debate comes just days after it was revealed by The New York Times that President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for office and paid no income taxes at all for 11 years before that.
Watch this short video to find out more: How did Trump manage to pay little to no tax for two decades?
Here’s a tweet from former vice president Joe Biden in which he is joking about the Trump campaign’s unfounded allegations that he takes drugs as performance enhancers and that he would wear an earpiece during the debate:
The topics for today’s presidential debate are:
> Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s records
> Supreme Court
> COVID-19 pandemic
> Economy
> Race and violence in cities of the United States
> Integrity of the election
The segments may not necessarily be in this order and the topics are subject to change depending on latest news developments.