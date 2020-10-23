US Presidential Debate 2020 LIVE Updates: Donald Trump, Joe Biden’s final debate to begin shortly

US Presidential Debate 2020 LIVE Updates | Moderation and format

The Commission on Presidential Debates, which has a bipartisan board and set of co-chairs, has organised every general election debate since 1988.

NBC’s White House Correspondent Kristen Welker will be moderating this debate. The format is simple: there will be total six segments spanning approximately 15 minutes each. Each segment will touch upon specific topics which have been decided in advance.