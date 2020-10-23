US Presidential Debate 2020 LIVE Updates: Donald Trump, Joe Biden’s final debate to begin shortly

Live now
The final presidential debate involving United States President and Republican Party candidate Donald Trump and his rival from the Democratic Party Joe Biden, is set to begin shortly. The debate will span 90 minutes and involve topics such as the fighting COVID-19, climate change, national security and their two candidates’ leadership record. Most opinion polls have placed former vice president Biden in the lead. But, with just two weeks to go for the final ballots to be cast, things could change with a slip up. This debate serves as the last opportunity for millions of voters to directly compare the two leading candidates’ policies and personalities. Catch the latest updates here.
Debate topics
Moderation and format
What? When? Where?
US Presidential Debate 2020 LIVE Updates | The topics for today’s debate are:
> Fighting COVID-19
> American families
> Race in America
> Climate change
> National security
> Leadership
The segments may not be necessarily in this order and the topics are subject to change depending on latest news developments.
US Presidential Debate 2020 LIVE Updates | Moderation and format
The Commission on Presidential Debates, which has a bipartisan board and set of co-chairs, has organised every general election debate since 1988.
NBC’s White House Correspondent Kristen Welker will be moderating this debate. The format is simple: there will be total six segments spanning approximately 15 minutes each. Each segment will touch upon specific topics which have been decided in advance.
US Presidential Debate 2020 LIVE Updates | What? When? Where?
The 90-minute debate will start at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (6.30 am Indian Standard Time). It is being held at Belmont University's Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The event will be streamed on TV and multiple digital platforms, but we hope you stay logged on to Moneycontrol for the updates.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the final United States presidential debate between incumbent President Donald Trump representing the Republican Party, and his main challenger from the Democratic Party, Joe Biden.
Stay tuned for the latest updates from the debate.