English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    US President Joe Biden will travel to Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia next month: White House

    The US President will then travel to Cambodia from November 12-13 to participate in the annual US-ASEAN summit and the East Asia Summit, following which, he will visit Bali in Indonesia from November 13-16 for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, the White House said on Friday.

    PTI
    October 29, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST
    President Joe Biden speaks during an event to celebrate Diwali, in the East Room of the White House.

    President Joe Biden speaks during an event to celebrate Diwali, in the East Room of the White House.

    US President Joe Biden will travel to Egypt next month to participate in the COP27 United Nations climate change summit to build on the significant work Washington has undertaken “to advance the global climate fight,” the White House said.

    The US President will then travel to Cambodia from November 12-13 to participate in the annual US-ASEAN summit and the East Asia Summit, following which, he will visit Bali in Indonesia from November 13-16 for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, the White House said on Friday.

    At the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on November 11, Biden will build on the significant work the US has undertaken to advance the global climate fight and help the most vulnerable build resilience to climate impacts, as he will highlight the need for the world to act in this decisive decade, the White House said.

    At the US-ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit in Cambodia, Biden will reaffirm the United States’ enduring commitment to Southeast Asia and ASEAN centrality, building on the success of the historic US-ASEAN Special Summit in Washington, DC, it said.

    In Bali, Biden will commend President Widodo’s leadership of the G20 and highlight the US commitment to this premier forum for economic cooperation with countries representing more than 80 per cent of the world’s GDP.

    Close

    Related stories

    He will work with G20 partners to address key challenges such as climate change, the global impact of Putin’s war on Ukraine, including on energy and food security and affordability, and a range of other priorities important to the global economic recovery, it said.

    The G20 Leaders' Summit will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    US Vice-President Kamala Harris will also travel to Asia and North Africa, following Biden’s visit, the White House said.

    Harris will travel to Bangkok to attend the November 18-19 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders meeting, underscoring Washington's commitment to economic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

    She will then travel to Manila, where she will meet with government leaders and civil society representatives and bolster bilateral ties between US and Philippines, the White House added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Joe Biden
    first published: Oct 29, 2022 07:39 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.