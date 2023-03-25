 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US President Joe Biden warns Iran after tit-for-tat strikes in Syria

Reuters
Mar 25, 2023 / 08:14 AM IST

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said it had been ineffective and there were no new U.S. casualties.

President Joe Biden on Friday warned Iran that the United States would "act forcefully” to protect Americans, after the U.S. military carried out air strikes against Iran-backed forces in retaliation for an attack in Syria.

A day after the attack that killed an American contractor and wounded five U.S. troops, which Washington blamed on a drone of Iranian origin, sources said there had been a new missile attack on another U.S. base in northeast Syria.

Suspected U.S. rocket fire later on Friday targeted new areas in eastern Syria, according to two local sources, with no casualties reported. Pro-Iranian forces in Syria said in an online statement late Friday that they have a "long arm” to respond to further U.S. strikes on their positions.