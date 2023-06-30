English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    US President Joe Biden 'strongly' disagrees with Supreme Court's student loans ruling

    Biden will later "make clear he's not done fighting yet," said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

    AFP
    June 30, 2023 / 09:23 PM IST
    The court dealt Joe Biden a significant political setback when it overruled his landmark program to cancel the student debt of millions of Americans. (file image)

    The court dealt Joe Biden a significant political setback when it overruled his landmark program to cancel the student debt of millions of Americans. (file image)

    US President Joe Biden "strongly" disagrees with the Supreme Court's ruling ending his plan to forgive billions of dollars in federal student loans, a White House source said Friday.

    "While we strongly disagree with the court, we prepared for this scenario," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

    "The president will make clear he's not done fighting yet, and will announce new actions to protect student loan borrowers," the source added.

    The court dealt Biden a significant political setback when it overruled his landmark program to cancel the student debt of millions of Americans.

    It said Biden had overstepped his powers in canceling more than $400 billion in debt, in an effort to alleviate a financial burden that hangs over many Americans decades after they finish their studies.

    Looking ahead to the 2024 presidential election, in which Biden is seeking a second term, the White House put the blame for his scuttled plan squarely on Republicans.

    "We'll also be making it crystal clear to borrowers and their families that Republicans are responsible for denying them the relief that President Biden has been fighting to get to them," said the White House official.

    AFP
    Tags: #Joe Biden #Student Loans #US Supreme Court
    first published: Jun 30, 2023 08:58 pm