US President Joe Biden signs 17 orders to unwind Donald Trump's policies

Six of Joe Biden's 17 orders, memorandums and proclamations deal with immigration.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST
US President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House. (Image: AP)



Joe Biden took charge as the 46th president of the United States on January 20 and immediately began unwinding his predecessor Donald Trump’s policies on immigration, climate change, racial equity, COVID-19 pandemic response, work on a border wall with Mexico, travel ban, and other issues.

The moment Biden entered the White House, he signed 17 executive orders, memorandums and proclamations from the Oval Office, reported The New York Times.

Among the steps that President Biden took on his first day in office were orders to rejoin the Paris climate accord and end Trump’s travel ban on predominantly Muslim and African countries, said the report.

Six of Biden's 17 orders, memorandums, and proclamations deal with immigration.

He ordered efforts to preserve Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a program known as DACA that has shielded hundreds of thousands of people who came to the US as children from deportation since it was introduced in 2012. He also extended temporary legal status to Liberians who fled civil war and the Ebola outbreak to June 2022.

Biden’s actions targeted at what the president views as “specific, egregious abuses by Trump during four tumultuous years,” it said.

The orders, of the newly-elected president, were intended to be a “hefty and visible down payment” on his goal to “reverse the gravest damages” done to the country by Trump, the report said.

In his inaugural address, Biden said, “We’ll press forward with speed and urgency, for we have much to do in this winter of peril and significant possibilities.”

“Much to repair. Much to restore. Much to heal. Much to build, and much to gain,” Biden added.

Biden announced America's return to the international Paris Agreement to fight climate change in one of his first official acts and immediately launched a series of climate-friendly efforts.

The announcements also included a sweeping order to review all of Trump's actions weakening climate change protections, the revocation of a vital permit for TC Energy's Keystone XL oil pipeline project from Canada, and a moratorium on oil and gas leasing activities in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge that Trump's administration had recently opened to development.

Biden's spokeswoman Jen Psaki said his first call to a foreign leader would be on January 22 to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- after Biden blocked the Keystone XL pipeline fiercely opposed by environmentalists but backed by Ottawa.

(With inputs from agencies)


