    US President Joe Biden condemns Russian missile strikes, says U.S. will continue to impose costs

    Reuters
    October 10, 2022 / 10:58 PM IST
    US President Joe Biden

    US President Joe Biden

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday condemned Russia's missile strikes in Ukraine, saying they demonstrated the "utter brutality" of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on the Ukrainian people.

    "The United States strongly condemns Russia's missile strikes today across Ukraine, including in Kyiv. These attacks killed and injured civilians and destroyed targets with no military purpose. They once again demonstrate the utter brutality of Mr. Putin's illegal war on the Ukrainian people," Biden said in a statement.
    Reuters
    first published: Oct 10, 2022 10:58 pm
