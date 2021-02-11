US President Joe Biden approves sanctions on Myanmar generals, businesses after military coup

US President Joe Biden

United States President Joe Biden said on February 10 he had approved an executive order for new sanctions on those responsible for the military coup in Myanmar and he repeated demands for the generals to give up power and free civilian leaders.

Joe Biden said the order enabled his administration “to immediately sanction the military leaders who directed the coup, their business interests as well as close family members”.

Washington would identify the first round of targets this week and was taking steps to prevent the generals in Myanmar, also known as Burma, having access to $1 billion in Myanmar government funds held in the United States.

“We are also going to impose strong exports controls. We are freezing US assets that benefit the Burmese government, while maintaining our support for health care, civil society groups, and other areas that benefit the people of Burma directly,” Biden said at the White House.

“We will be ready to impose additional measures, and we will continue to work with our international partners to urge other nations to join us in these efforts.”

The February 1 coup and detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi presents Biden him with his first major international crisis, and a test of his dual pledges to recentre human rights in foreign policy and work more closely with allies.

“I again call on the Burmese military to immediately release the democratic political leaders and activists,” he said. “The military must relinquish power it’s seized.”

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington was rolling out collective actions with partners on Myanmar. “We can impose substantial costs ourselves. We can impose costs that are even steeper ... by working with our like-minded partners and allies,” he told a briefing.