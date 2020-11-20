PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 09:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Donald Trump told ally he knows he has lost, but is trying to get back at Democrats for questioning his 2016 win: Report

Donald Trump's refusal to concede and his efforts to sow doubts over the election results stem in part because of his grievance with Hilary Clinton and former President Barack Obama, who had alleged that his win in 2016 could have been an outcome of Russian interference

Moneycontrol News
US President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Even as President Donald Trump refuses to concede defeat in the US Presidential elections, according to a report by CNN, he has told an ally that he knows he has lost, but is delaying the transition process to get back at Democrats for questioning the legitimacy of his 2016 win.

According to the report, Trump's refusal to concede and his efforts to sow doubts regarding the election results stem in part because of his grievance with Hilary Clinton and former President Barack Obama, who had alleged that his election win back in 2016 could have been an outcome of alleged Russian interference.

Moreover, according to the report, Trump wants to continue the fight, even as friends and those close to him have urged him to back down, since his actions could end up hurting the brand. However, Trump has refused to concede, according to CNN quoting sources.

"The most important thing we need to keep in mind is that Donald is in a unique position for him," Mary Trump, who is the President's niece, said while contextualizing the scenario.

"He's never in his life been in a situation that he can't get out of either through using somebody else's money, using connections, using power. And not only is he in a unique position, he's in a position of being a loser, which in my family, certainly, as far as my grandfather was concerned, was the worst possible thing you could be," she said.

Trump's attempts to reverse the outcome via lawsuits and recounts have met with little success.

A hand recount of Georgia's roughly 5 million votes wrapped up on Thursday, affirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory there, while judges in three states rejected bids by the Trump campaign to challenge vote counts.

Officials with the Georgia Secretary of State's office were expected to certify the results on Friday.

Despite the setbacks, the Trump campaign has not abandoned its legal efforts. Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer, said on Thursday he planned to file more lawsuits, accusing Democrats of masterminding a "national conspiracy" to steal the election, though he offered no evidence to support the claim.

Biden called Trump's attempts "totally irresponsible" on Thursday, though he has expressed little concern they will succeed in preventing him from taking office on January 20.
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 09:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #Politics #US Election 2020 #world

