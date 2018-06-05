App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 06:21 PM IST

US President Donald Trump to host Iftar this year

US President Donald Trump to host Iftar this year

The President’s move is expected to draw the ire of his supporters.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The White House has acknowledged that it will host an Iftar dinner. This comes as a surprise announcement especially since, last year, the administration had declined to host it, breaking the tradition that had spanned three prior administrations.

According to a report published in The Washington Post, White House spokeswoman, Lindsay E Walters said: “I can confirm the President will host a dinner on Wednesday.”

The White House, however, declined to specify the list of guests that will be invited to the dinner or explain why the President decided to host an Iftar this year after declining it last year. The President’s move is expected to draw some criticism from his supporters, who stood by him last year when he called on the campaign trail for a ban on Muslims entering the United States. He also implemented a broad immigration ban on the citizens of five Muslim-majority countries, a policy that is pending before the Supreme Court.

Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. Muslims fast during the day, starting the fast with a pre-dawn Suhoor meal and breaking the fast with a post-sunset Iftar. According to the report, Iftars have become a part of the networking culture in political circles in Washington. Embassies, think-tanks, government offices, and other organization usually host Iftar dinners for their Muslim and non-Muslin colleagues.

Robyn Bryan, the spokeswoman of Congress Rep. Daniel Kildee (D-Mich.) said, “Especially with the Trump Administration’s actions, including the Muslim ban before the Supreme Court, the Congressman believes it is important, now more than ever, to promote our country’s values of inclusivity and diversity.”

Many Muslim leaders and activists in the Washington area, who have attended the White House Iftars in previous years, confirmed on Monday that they had not received any invitations yet.
