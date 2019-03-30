App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2019 09:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

US President Donald Trump threatens to shut Mexico border, says 'not kidding around'

Trump has been promising for more than two years to build a long, impenetrable wall along the border to stop illegal immigration, though Congress has been reluctant to provide the money he needs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Threatening drastic action against Mexico, President Donald Trump declared on March 29 he is likely to shut down America's southern border next week unless Mexican authorities immediately halt all illegal immigration. Such a severe move could hit the economies of both countries, but the president emphasized, "I am not kidding around." "It could mean all trade" with Mexico, Trump said when questioned by reporters in Florida.

"We will close it for a long time."

Trump has been promising for more than two years to build a long, impenetrable wall along the border to stop illegal immigration, though Congress has been reluctant to provide the money he needs. In the meantime, he has repeatedly threatened to close the border, but this time, with a new surge of migrants heading north, he gave a definite timetable.

A substantial closure could have an especially heavy impact on cross-border communities from San Diego to South Texas, as well as supermarkets that sell Mexican produce, factories that rely on imported parts, and other businesses across the US.

related news

The US and Mexico trade about $1.7 billion in goods daily, according to the US Chamber of Commerce, which said closing the border would be "an unmitigated economic debacle" that would threaten 5 million American jobs.

Trump tweeted Friday morning, "If Mexico doesn't immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States through our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week."

In Florida, he didn't qualify his threat with "or large sections," stating: "There is a very good likelihood I'll be closing the border next week, and that is just fine with me."

He said several times that it would be "so easy" for Mexican authorities to stop immigrants passing through their country and trying to enter the US illegally, "but they just take our money and 'talk.'"

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen suggested Trump was referring to the ongoing surge of mostly Central American families heading north through Mexico. Many people who cross the border illegally ultimately request asylum under US law, which does not require asylum seekers to enter at an official crossing.

Short of a widespread shutdown, Nielsen said the U.S. might close designated ports of entry to re-deploy staff to help process parents and children. Ports of entry are official crossing points that are used by residents and commercial vehicles.

"If we have to close ports to take care of all of the numbers who are coming, we will do that," Nielsen said. "So it's on the table, but what we're doing is a very structured process based on operational needs." The White House did not immediately respond to questions about whether Trump's possible action would apply to air travel.

Trump's latest declaration came after Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said his country was doing its part to fight migrant smuggling. Criminal networks charge thousands of dollars a person to move migrants through Mexico, increasingly in large groups toward remote sections of the border.
First Published on Mar 30, 2019 08:53 am

tags #Donald Trump #world

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 | Disappointed to Not See the Game Out - Shankar

Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Result 2019 to be Declared Shortly at bsebs ...

Bihar Board Inter Result 2019: BSEB to Declare Class 12 Intermediate R ...

Leaving Behind PewDiePie, T-Series Bags No. 1 YouTube Channel Spot

Bihar Board Result 2019: BSEB to Declare Class 12 Intermediate Result ...

'Only Foolish Governments Disclose Defence Secrets': Chidambaram's Mis ...

Election Tracker LIVE: Bhim Army Chief to Hold Roadshow in Varanasi; P ...

Bihar Class 12 Result 2019 LIVE: Board to Declare Intermediate Scores ...

PHOTOS| Prominent BJP Leaders Not Contesting Lok Sabha Polls

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

Theresa May's Brexit proposal defeated for third time; UK must present ...

ULFA in disarray after Myanmar Army's crackdown: Has endgame begun for ...

Notebook actors Pranutan, Zaheer Iqbal on making their Bollywood debut ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Digvijaya Singh apologises to govt employees for mistakes from 15 year ...

Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer sets up final showdown against John Isn ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

How to read anthologies, and learn about the adult world through Guy d ...

Best Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 (2019): Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro to ...

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri win the Most Stylish Couple as Sonakshi Sinha ...

Lilly Singh is a true Superwoman for tackling bisexuality in a video b ...

Romeo Akbar Walter: John Abraham's star power will captivate you in th ...

Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Sanya Malhotra bring the house down as Ind ...

TV's Juhi Parmar gets candid about her Near Death Experience at a part ...

Disha Patani makes a bold statement about pleasing people

IPL 2019 Highlights: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar star ...

Kalank's title track postponed, is Ranveer Singh's IncInk the real rea ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.