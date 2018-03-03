US President Donald Trump says will sign off on steel, aluminum 'tariffs' next week

US President Donald Trump said today he will sign off "next week" on tariffs on cheap steel and aluminum imports, especially from China, which he says are harming US producers.

Trump made the announcement during a meeting at the White House with producers of the two metals, who would be among the principal beneficiaries of any new barriers to competing imports.

The president said a 25 per cent tariff would be placed on steel products, and a 10 per cent tariff would be imposed on aluminum.