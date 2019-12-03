App
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US President Donald Trump says UK PM Boris Johnson 'very capable'

"I think Boris is very capable and I think he'll do a good job," Trump said in London, where he is attending a meeting of NATO leaders.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he did not want to interfere in Britain's election, but that he thought current Prime Minister Boris Johnson was very capable and would do a good job.

"I think Boris is very capable and I think he'll do a good job," Trump said in London, where he is attending a meeting of NATO leaders.

Trump also reaffirmed his support for Brexit - the central objective of Johnson's election campaign. Britain holds its election on December 12.

First Published on Dec 3, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #Boris Johnson #Donald Trump #US #World News

