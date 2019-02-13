US President Donald Trump says could extend China trade talks deadline

"If we're close to a deal ... I could see myself letting that slide for a little while," Trump said at the White House.
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would consider extending the deadline for a trade deal with China beyond March 1. "If we're close to a deal ... I could see myself letting that slide for a little while," Trump said at the White House.The comments came as the third round of trade negotiations were set to resume in Beijing to avert more than doubling tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 08:22 am