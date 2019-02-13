Present
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 08:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

US President Donald Trump says could extend China trade talks deadline

"If we're close to a deal ... I could see myself letting that slide for a little while," Trump said at the White House.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would consider extending the deadline for a trade deal with China beyond March 1. "If we're close to a deal ... I could see myself letting that slide for a little while," Trump said at the White House.

The comments came as the third round of trade negotiations were set to resume in Beijing to avert more than doubling tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 08:22 am

