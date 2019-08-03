US President Donald Trump pins hope on Pakistan for help in Afghanistan

US President Donald Trump on August 2 hoped that Pakistan will help the US in Afghanistan as peace talks with the Taliban has apparently entered its last phase.

Trump said he had developed a "good chemistry" with the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, whom he met at his Oval Office last week.

"We're doing very well, as you know, with Pakistan. I met a gentleman who I liked a lot -- as you know -- last week, from Pakistan. I have a lot of respect for him. We have a good friendship -- a good feeling, good chemistry. I think Pakistan will help us, and I think others will get involved," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Responding to a question if the Taliban could be trusted, Trump said "I don't want to say if they can be trusted or not. Look, history, I would say, is not so good, but they don't like us much either. But we've brought them down; we've brought the number of soldiers down very substantially. We are talking to them. We have a lot of advantages making a deal with us."

"Let's put this way: We're more police than anything else, and that's not for our soldiers," he added.

"I've said -- I've said it a lot. We could win the war in Pak (sic) --- we could win the war, if you look at it -- and you can look at it any way you want -- we can win the war in Afghanistan in less than a week," Trump said.