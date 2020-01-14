US President Donald Trump may visit India in February

US President Donald Trump could visit India in February with both sides reportedly discussing possible dates.

This would be the first time Trump visits India as the US President. There has been no official confirmation about this from either side so far.

This comes at a time when the Centre is facing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and a proposed pan-India National Register of Citizen (NRC) and also amid concerns expressed by US lawmakers over the situation in Kashmir. The Union Territory has been under a security lock down since August, when Article 370 that gave special status was abrogated.

India and the US are expected to sign a trade deal pending since 2018. Reports suggest that India is also hoping for Trump to revoke cancellation of India's "Generalized System of Preference (GSP)" status.

Trump is also reportedly keen on visiting India in the early part of this year, before the US presidential election in November. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

However, the timing of Trump’s visit would depend on the duration of the US Senate impeachment trial, which is expected to begin this week. The trial is to determine if Trump should be removed from office.

India had invited Trump during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US in June 2017. This invitation was later converted into an invite for the 2019 Republic Day parade.

However, Trump had turned down the invitation citing scheduling constraints and the dates clashing with the annual State of the Union address.