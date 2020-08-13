172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-president-donald-trump-lip-sync-star-sarah-cooper-gets-netflix-special-5695611.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 11:21 AM IST | Source: AP

US President Donald Trump lip-sync star Sarah Cooper gets Netflix special

In her early Trump satiric video, "How to Medical," an expressive Cooper silently mouthed along to the president's musings about the possibilities of sunlight and disinfectant as coronavirus antidotes.

Associated Press
Image: Twitter/@sarahcpr
Image: Twitter/@sarahcpr

Sarah Cooper, whose lip-sync parodies of President Donald Trump are an online sensation, is coming to Netflix with a variety special.

"Everything's Fine," starring the writer and comedian, will debut this fall, the streaming service said on August 12.

Cooper is working with heavyweight talent on the special: Maya Rudolph is the executive producer and Nastasha Lyonne ("Russian Doll") is directing.

The show will include "vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects," Netflix said, with guest performers taking part in short interviews, sketches and "more shenanigans."

In her early Trump satiric video, "How to Medical," an expressive Cooper silently mouthed along to the president's musings about the possibilities of sunlight and disinfectant as coronavirus antidotes.

Cooper's comedic how-to books include "100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings" and "How to be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings."
First Published on Aug 13, 2020 11:21 am

