App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 02, 2020 04:03 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US President Donald Trump has no comment on report North Korea's Kim made public appearance

There has been speculation about Kim's health after he missed the birth anniversary celebrations of state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump declined on Friday to comment on a report by North Korea's state news agency that the country's leader Kim Jong Un had made his first public appearance since April 11.

"I'd rather not comment on it yet," Trump told reporters at the White House. "We'll have something to say about it at the appropriate time."

There has been speculation about Kim's health after he missed the birth anniversary celebrations of state founder Kim II Sung on April 15.

Close

Trump has been unusually restrained on the subject of Kim since questions about the North Korean leader's whereabouts and health surfaced last month.

related news

The two leaders have held three summits on efforts to persuade North Korea to denuclearize and, while Trump and Kim have gotten along well, no agreement has been achieved.

Asked by Reuters what he knew about Kim in an interview on Wednesday, Trump said, "I know everything," but would not be drawn out on any details.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 2, 2020 04:00 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Kim Jong Un #North Korea #United States #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

SpiceJet operates maiden freighter flight to Bahrain carrying medical supplies

SpiceJet operates maiden freighter flight to Bahrain carrying medical supplies

Pilgrims from Uttarakhand can visit Kedarnath from May 4: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Pilgrims from Uttarakhand can visit Kedarnath from May 4: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Apps don face masks to promote healthy practices amid COVID-19

Apps don face masks to promote healthy practices amid COVID-19

most popular

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.