US President Donald Trump cancels Singapore meeting with North Korea's Kim

US President Donald Trump today cancelled his proposed meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12 in Singapore, citing Pyongyang's "anger" and "hostility" as the reason behind his decision.

Trump's announcement came hours after North Korea carried out what it said is the demolition of its nuclear test site today.

In April, Trump had stunned the world by accepting an invitation to meet Kim in an unprecedented sit-down.

Trump and Kim had previously traded insults and threats.