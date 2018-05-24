App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
May 24, 2018 07:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

US President Donald Trump cancels Singapore meeting with North Korea's Kim

US President Donald Trump today cancelled his proposed meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12 in Singapore, citing Pyongyang's "anger" and "hostility" as the reason behind his decision.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump today cancelled his proposed meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12 in Singapore, citing Pyongyang's "anger" and "hostility" as the reason behind his decision.

Trump's announcement came hours after North Korea carried out what it said is the demolition of its nuclear test site today.

In April, Trump had stunned the world by accepting an invitation to meet Kim in an unprecedented sit-down.

Trump and Kim had previously traded insults and threats.

tags #World News

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.