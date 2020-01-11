App
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2020 09:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

US President Donald Trump calls British royal family spat 'sad'

"I don't want to get into the whole thing," he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump on January 10 called Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's decision to quit their roles in the British royal family "sad" and said he felt sorry for the queen. "I think it's sad, I do," Trump said in an excerpt of an interview to air later on Fox News.

"I don't want to get into the whole thing," he said. "I just have such respect for the queen. I don't think this should be happening."

Speaking of Queen Elizabeth II, the grandmother of Harry, he said "she's a great woman. She's never made a mistake, if you look. I mean she's had like a flawless time."

First Published on Jan 11, 2020 09:55 am

tags #Current Affairs #world

