US President Donald Trump calls British royal family spat 'sad'

US President Donald Trump on January 10 called Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's decision to quit their roles in the British royal family "sad" and said he felt sorry for the queen. "I think it's sad, I do," Trump said in an excerpt of an interview to air later on Fox News.

"I don't want to get into the whole thing," he said. "I just have such respect for the queen. I don't think this should be happening."