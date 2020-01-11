US President Donald Trump calls British royal family spat 'sad'

"I don't want to get into the whole thing," he said.
US President Donald Trump on January 10 called Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's decision to quit their roles in the British royal family "sad" and said he felt sorry for the queen. "I think it's sad, I do," Trump said in an excerpt of an interview to air later on Fox News.
"I don't want to get into the whole thing," he said. "I just have such respect for the queen. I don't think this should be happening."Speaking of Queen Elizabeth II, the grandmother of Harry, he said "she's a great woman. She's never made a mistake, if you look. I mean she's had like a flawless time."Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 11, 2020 09:55 am