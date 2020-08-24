US President Donald Trump again calls coronavirus as 'China Virus'

US President Donald Trump again used the term “China Virus” for the novel coronavirus that has created a pandemic across the world.

On the eve of the Republican National Convention, Trump announced emergency authorisation to treat COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma -- a move he called “a breakthrough”.

In his speech, Trump said, “I am pleased to make a truly historic announcement in our battle against the China virus that will save countless lives,” and added the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorisation of convalescent plasma.

The announcement came after White House officials complained there were politically motivated delays by the FDA in approving a vaccine and therapeutics for the disease that has upended Trump's reelection chances.

The authorisation of convalescent plasma therapy makes it easier for some patients to obtain the treatment but is not the same as full FDA approval.

The blood plasma, taken from patients who have recovered from the coronavirus and rich in antibodies, may provide benefits to those battling the COVID-19 disease. But the evidence so far has not been conclusive about whether it works, when to administer it and what dose is needed.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

This was not the first time when Trump called the novel coronavirus as China’s virus.

In March, he had said that China is responsible for the spread of the novel coronavirus and called the COVID-19 as the "Chinese Virus".

He, later, insisted the term was accurate because the virus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The virus that first emerged in China's Wuhan city in the Hubei province in December 2019 has spread to at least 188 countries, infecting 2.33 crore people and has claimed 8.07 lakh lives, according to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker.