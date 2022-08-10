English
    US President Biden will expedite India-specific CAATSA sanctions waiver because he has the political mileage: Ro Khanna

    PTI
    August 10, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST
    Image: @RoKhannaUSA/Facebook

    Image: @RoKhannaUSA/Facebook

    The recent India-specific CAATSA sanctions waiver by the US House of Representatives is the most consequential vote since the civilian nuclear deal, an influential Indian-American Democratic Congressman has said, asserting that US President Joe Biden will expedite the waiver because he has the political mileage and the backing of 300 members of the Congress.

    In July, the US House of Representatives passed a legislative amendment that approves an India-specific waiver for punitive CAATSA sanctions for its purchase of the S-400 missile defence system from Russia. Authored and introduced by Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna, the amendment urges the Biden administration to use the authority to provide India with a Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) waiver to help deter aggressors like China. The US-India relationship has never been more critical. When you see an expansionist China at an expansionist Russia, I believe this is going to be a defining relationship of the 21st century. And we needed to send a clear message to India that America values this relationship as very important, Khanna told The US-India relationship has never been more critical.
    PTI
    first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:13 am
