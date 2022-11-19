 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US President Biden is turning 80. Experts say age is more than a number

New York Times
Nov 19, 2022 / 10:38 PM IST

On Sunday, Biden turns 80 — a number he tries never to utter in public.

File image of US President Joe Biden (Image: Reuters)

US President Joe Biden has said it is a “legitimate question to ask anybody over 70 years old whether or not they’re fit” to serve in the White House. To those who question his fitness, he has a stock answer: “Watch me.”

On Sunday, Biden turns 80 — a number he tries never to utter in public. “I can’t even say the age I am going to be,” Biden said in a recent interview with MSNBC. “I can’t even get it out of my mouth.”

Also left unsaid is that Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term, should he run in 2024 and win — a fact that his critics have seized upon and that gives even some Democrats pause.

But while the risk of life-threatening diseases, dementia and death rises faster with each passing decade of a person’s life, experts in geriatrics say that people in their 80s who are active, engaged and have a sense of purpose can remain productive and healthy — and that wisdom and experience are important factors to consider.

The New York Times spoke to 10 experts in aging to paint a picture of what the next six years might look like for a person of the president’s age. These experts have not examined or treated Biden, though they have looked at publicly available information, including a medical report issued by the White House last year, a day before his 79th birthday.

Biden, these experts agreed, has a lot going in his favor: He is highly educated, has plenty of social interaction, a stimulating job that requires a lot of thinking, is married and has a strong family network — all factors that, studies show, are protective against dementia and conducive to healthy aging. He does not smoke or drink alcohol and, according to the White House, he exercises five times a week. He also has top-notch medical care.