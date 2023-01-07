 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US President Biden honors ‘Extraordinary Americans’ who defended democracy on January 6

Jan 07, 2023 / 10:38 PM IST

President Joe Biden on Friday honored 14 people who stood against election denialism in 2020 and fought the violent mob at the Capitol two years ago, telling them in a White House ceremony that history “will remember your names, remember your courage, remember your bravery.”

Speaking from the East Room, he awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal to nine police officers — three of whom died after protecting the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — and five local officials who were subjected to personal violence but resisted pressure to undermine the election in 2020.

Together, Biden said, the individuals he honored represented the “extraordinary Americans” whose service to the country helped thwart the efforts of then-President Donald Trump and his allies as they sought to keep Trump in power.

“A violent mob of insurrectionists assaulted law enforcement, vandalized sacred halls, hunted down elected officials, all for the purpose of attempting to overthrow the will of the people and usurp the peaceful transfer of power,” Biden said. “All of it — all of it — was fueled by lies about the 2020 election. But on this day, two years ago, our democracy held because we the people, as the Constitution refers to us, we the people did not flinch.”

A year ago, on the first anniversary of the attack on the Capitol, Biden rejected the idea that Americans are “too bogged down by division to succeed,” although he added a grim, cautionary note: “Believe me, I know how difficult democracy is.”

On Friday, as Biden marked the second anniversary, those divisions were on full display in Washington.