US President announces additional security assistance worth $800 mn to Ukraine

Joe Biden (Image: Reuters)

US President Joe Biden on March 16 announced extra military assistance worth $800 million to Ukraine amid the country's ongoing conflict with Russia.

As per the White House, the assistance will take the form of direct transfers of equipment.

The assistance includes 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 2,000 Javelin, 1,000 light anti-armour weapons, 6,000 AT-4 anti-armor systems, 100 Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems, 100 grenade launchers, 5,000 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns, and 400 shotguns.

It also includes over 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenade launcher and mortar rounds, 25,000 sets of body armor, and 25,000 helmets.

This comes after Biden promising $1 billion in new weapons to fight "war criminal" Vladimir Putin's invading army, hours after Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky made a desperate appeal for help to the US Congress on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian president's video address from embattled Kyiv, bolstered by a montage of horrific TV footage of Ukrainian civilians under Russian assault, delivered an emotional gut-punch to US lawmakers.

The Ukrainian leader invoked September 11 and Pearl Harbor as he pleaded again for a Western-enforced no-fly zone to bar Russian warplanes, something Biden has rejected as almost certainly leading to what he says would be "World War III".

More than three weeks into a war that has claimed hundreds of civilian lives and turned more than three million Ukrainians into refugees, Zelensky said his country was battling "a terror that Europe has not seen... for 80 years".

"Remember Pearl Harbor, terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when your sky was black from the planes attacking you," he said, recalling the air raid that brought the United States into World War II.

"Protect our sky," he said.

But in a nod to Western concerns, Zelensky added that an alternative to the no-fly zone would be more powerful weapons to allow Ukrainians to defend themselves.