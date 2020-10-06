172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-postal-service-warns-ruling-could-undermine-mail-before-election-5931121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 10:44 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US Postal Service warns ruling could undermine mail before election

Four US judges have issued preliminary injunctions barring the Postal Service from making service reductions ahead of the November presidential election.

Reuters

The US Postal Service asked a federal judge to clarify a ruling on election mail, warning the decision could hinder the agency's ability to make prompt mail deliveries before the presidential election.

Four US judges have issued preliminary injunctions barring the Postal Service from making service reductions ahead of the November presidential election. The Postal Service asked Judge Emmet Sullivan to clarify his Sept. 27 ruling warning it "would

undermine the Postal Service’s ability to timely deliver the mail before the upcoming election."

First Published on Oct 6, 2020 10:43 pm

tags #United States #US Election 2020 #US Postal Service #World News

