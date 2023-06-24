US points to heightened uncertainty amid Russia’s crisis, officials say

Russian President Vladimir Putin (file Image)

U.S. officials said Saturday they were closely watching the situation in Russia but did not want to say anything publicly that could give Russian President Vladimir Putin reason to blame the United States or Western allies for the turmoil.

“We are monitoring the situation and will be consulting with allies and partners on these developments,” Adam Hodge, a National Security Council spokesperson, said Friday night.

Privately, however, U.S. officials said the rebellion, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner paramilitary group, had weakened Putin’s standing and injected potentially dangerous new uncertainty into Washington’s dealings with Moscow.

The situation is bad for Putin under any scenario, said one senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the rapidly unfolding security situation.

Any direct threat to Putin’s hold on power depends on the support of top Russian commanders and security officials, such as Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the deputy commander of Russia’s Ukraine campaign, and Alexander Bortnikov, Russia’s domestic spy chief, the official said.

On Friday, Surovikin urged Wagner fighters to give up their opposition to the military leadership and return to their bases.

“I urge you to stop,” he said in a video message posted on Telegram. “The enemy is just waiting for the internal political situation to worsen in our country.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

By Eric Schmitt