    US planning to send smart-bomb kits to Ukraine

    The United States is planning to send electronic equipment that converts unguided aerial munitions into smart bombs, allowing a high degree of accurate targeting, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

    Reuters
    December 15, 2022 / 06:29 AM IST
    Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday.

    (More details awaited)
    first published: Dec 15, 2022 06:29 am