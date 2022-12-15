US planning to send smart-bomb kits to Ukraine
The United States is planning to send electronic equipment that converts unguided aerial munitions into smart bombs, allowing a high degree of accurate targeting, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. officials familiar with the matter.
Reuters
December 15, 2022 / 06:29 AM IST
Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday.
The United States is planning to send electronic equipment that converts unguided aerial munitions into smart bombs, allowing a high degree of accurate targeting, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. officials familiar with the matter.(More details awaited)