US, Philippines joint military drill gets underway; piques Beijing

Pranay Sharma
Apr 14, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST

Though much of the military muscle-flexing by the US and China could just be rhetoric, with nationalist sentiments on the rise in both countries, an accidental arms conflict over Taiwan or the South China Sea, cannot be ruled out.

Philippine exercise director Major General Marvin Licudine, left and US exercise director representative Major General Eric Austin, right link arms during the opening ceremony of the 'Balikatan' joint military exercise at the military headquarters in Quezon City, suburban Manila on April 11, 2023 (Image: AFP)

Amid rising tensions in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait ― two geopolitical flashpoints in the Sino-American regional rivalry ― the United States and the Philippines have launched their largest-ever joint military exercises in 31 years.

It is an attempt on Washington’s part to assure Manila and other allies in Asia of its support in the face of China’s assertive rise.

This was closely followed by a 2 plus 2 meeting between the defence and foreign ministers of the two countries in Washington.

The military drill began a day after China ended its three-day coercive exercises across Taiwan with fighter jets and aircraft carriers on April 10.