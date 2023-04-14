US, Philippines joint military drill gets underway; piques Beijing

Philippine exercise director Major General Marvin Licudine, left and US exercise director representative Major General Eric Austin, right link arms during the opening ceremony of the 'Balikatan' joint military exercise at the military headquarters in Quezon City, suburban Manila on April 11, 2023 (Image: AFP)

Amid rising tensions in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait ― two geopolitical flashpoints in the Sino-American regional rivalry ― the United States and the Philippines have launched their largest-ever joint military exercises in 31 years.

It is an attempt on Washington’s part to assure Manila and other allies in Asia of its support in the face of China’s assertive rise.

This was closely followed by a 2 plus 2 meeting between the defence and foreign ministers of the two countries in Washington.

The military drill began a day after China ended its three-day coercive exercises across Taiwan with fighter jets and aircraft carriers on April 10.

The exercises were to mark Beijing’s protest against Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s recent meeting in Washington with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy while transiting through the US.

The Chinese leadership, which claims Taiwan as a breakaway territory, sees any high-level political engagement between the US and Taiwan as attempts to encourage the island to claim itself as an independent country.

The annual drills between the US and the Philippines, called Balikatan (meaning shoulder to shoulder) began on April 11 and will run up to April 28.

All guns blazing

It is the biggest drill in its history involving 17,600 military personnel and live-fire exercises and a boat-sinking rocket assault.

America’s warships, fighter jets and Patriot missiles, along with Himars rocket launchers and anti-tank Javelins, all will be showcased during the exercises in which about 12,200 US soldiers and 5,400 Filipino forces will participate.

Australia has also sent 111 troops to be part of the exercises.

“We will hit it with all the weapons systems that we have ― ground, navy and air,” said Colonel Michael Logico, Director of the Philippine military’s Joint and Combined Training Centre.

He emphasised the drills were aimed at deterring other countries from invading the Philippines.

“We are not provoking anybody by simply exercising,” Logico said.

But Beijing interprets the drills as targeting its activity in the region.

The ship-sinking live-fire portion will take place within Philippine territorial waters at the rim of the South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost in its entirety.

The forces will also practice expeditionary advanced base operations — to allow small units to be injected into territory the enemy is likely to hit with missiles — and coastal defence.

Previously, the US operated two major bases but many Filipinos saw them as a legacy of American colonialism.

The country’s Senate blocked the extension of a bilateral military bases agreement in 1991.

The ‘base’ effect

But relations between the two countries have warmed up since Ferdinand Marcos Jr became president of the Philippines in June 2022 and agreed to designate four bases where the US could preposition equipment and rotate personnel.

These were in addition to five existing locations.

Rodrigo Duterte, who was the president from 2016-22, had blocked the implementation of the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) ― an upgradation of their military agreement, as he was keen to closer ties with China.

The access to these bases will help the US stitch the gap in the arc of alliances stretching from South Korea and Japan in the north to Australia in the south.

Experts say America is seeking bases where “light and flexible” operations involving supplies and surveillance can be run without stationing a large number of troops.

The bases the US now has will face Taiwan, the Scarborough Shoal and the Spratly Islands — all of which China claims as its territory.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said a deal providing the Pentagon with access to bases in the Philippines would boost interoperability between the militaries.

The meeting came as the US and the Philippines began their joint military exercise, highlighting efforts to revitalise their alliance to deal with an increasingly assertive China.

In a joint statement, the ministers expressed “strong objections to the unlawful maritime claims” by Beijing in the South China Sea, including “repeated massing” of Chinese maritime militia vessels in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

Testy ties

In August 2022, relations between the US and China had seriously strained following then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

There was tension in the Taiwan Strait following a week-long Chinese military exercise over the island that included firing missiles over Taiwan.

Much of that muscle-flexing was also justified by observers as it took place in the run-up to the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th Congress where Xi Jinping was endorsed as the party’s general-secretary for an unprecedented third term.

However, relations were somewhat mended after a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Xi on the eve of the G20 summit in Bali.

America assured China that it was not trying to encourage Taiwan to secede as Beijing allayed fears it was not planning to use force to get back Taiwan.

But the tensions in their bilateral relations have returned after a summit between Xi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow in March.

The summit was followed more recently by a visit to Beijing by French President Emmanuel Macron and his attempt to put Sino-French relations back on track.

In Washington, however, this was seen as an attempt on China’s part to drive a wedge between French and American relations, even as the Chinese President refused to use his influence over Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to bring the Ukraine war to an early end.

Much of the military muscle-flexing by both the US and China could just be rhetoric. But with nationalist sentiments on the rise in both countries, an accidental arms conflict over Taiwan or the South China Sea cannot be ruled out.