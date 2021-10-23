MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

US nuclear envoy visits South Korea amid North Korea missile tension, stalled talks

Special Representative Sung Kim's visit came days after North Korea fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile, which prompted criticism from Washington and calls for a return to talks aimed at denuclearising the North in return for U.S. sanctions relief.

Reuters
October 23, 2021 / 04:23 PM IST
White House | Representative image

White House | Representative image

The US envoy for North Korea arrived in South Korea on Saturday amid stalled denuclearisation talks and tension over Pyongyang's recent missile tests.

Special Representative Sung Kim's visit came days after North Korea fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile, which prompted criticism from Washington and calls for a return to talks aimed at denuclearising the North in return for U.S. sanctions relief.

ALSO READ: North Korea fires unidentified projectile off east coast: South Korea military

Kim, after talks in Washington with South Korean and Japanese counterparts on Tuesday, urged North Korea "to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue."

Pyongyang so far has rejected U.S. overtures, accusing the United States and South Korea of talking diplomacy while ratcheting up tensions with their own military activities.

Close

On Thursday, the North said the United States was overreacting to its self-defensive SLBM test and questioned the sincerity of Washington's offers of talks, warning of consequences.

Arriving in South Korea, Kim said he looks forward to having "productive follow up discussions" with his counterpart, without elaborating.
Reuters
Tags: #denuclearisation talks #North Korea #South Korea #Sung Kim #US sanctions
first published: Oct 23, 2021 04:23 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.