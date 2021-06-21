MARKET NEWS

US nuclear envoy says looks forward to positive response on dialogue from North Korea

Sung Kim is in South Korea for a five-day visit, with no word of any planned efforts to contact the North.

Reuters
June 21, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST
The U.S. special representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, said on June 21 he looks forward to a positive response on dialogue from North Korea, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

TAGS: #North Korea #nuclear #US #World News
first published: Jun 21, 2021 07:32 am

