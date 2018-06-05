App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US-North Korea summit: From security to seating arrangements, preparation on in full swing

The two sides are reportedly negotiating minute details such as seating and dining arrangements.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The preparations for the historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have begun in full swing, with careful thought being given to logistics and security measures.

The Shangri-la hotel in Singapore could be the venue for the meet, CNBC reports. But the Fullerton is another option, Washington Post reports.

The venue and the hotel's surrounding area will be guarded by the Gurkha contingent of the Singapore police, Reuters reports. The Gurkhas also guarded the venue when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the Shangri-la hotel.

Also read - With khukris and assault rifles, Singapore's Gurkhas to guard Trump-Kim summit

related news

The issue of who will cover the bulk of the cost of the summit is unresolved, according to the Washington Post report.

Singapore has agreed to foot some part of the bill, but officials haven't specified an amount or what costs will be covered.

Singapore has said it will declare the city centre a "special event area" from June 10 to 14.

Deciding the seating and dining arrangements will also be tricky business, The New York Times reports.

The two parties will be discussing minute details, such as who sits where at the table, who is allowed in the room, the number of meals and breaks, and even what drink to use during the toast, The New York Times report adds.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 02:48 pm

tags #North Korea #Singapore #US #world

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.