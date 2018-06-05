US-North Korea summit: From security to seating arrangements, preparation on in full swing

The preparations for the historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have begun in full swing, with careful thought being given to logistics and security measures.

The Shangri-la hotel in Singapore could be the venue for the meet, CNBC reports. But the Fullerton is another option, Washington Post reports.

The venue and the hotel's surrounding area will be guarded by the Gurkha contingent of the Singapore police, Reuters reports. The Gurkhas also guarded the venue when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the Shangri-la hotel.

The issue of who will cover the bulk of the cost of the summit is unresolved, according to the Washington Post report.

Singapore has agreed to foot some part of the bill, but officials haven't specified an amount or what costs will be covered.

Singapore has said it will declare the city centre a "special event area" from June 10 to 14.

Deciding the seating and dining arrangements will also be tricky business, The New York Times reports.

The two parties will be discussing minute details, such as who sits where at the table, who is allowed in the room, the number of meals and breaks, and even what drink to use during the toast, The New York Times report adds.