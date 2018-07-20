US needs to invest in job training to continue economic miracle: Donald Trump

The US needs to invest in job training and vocational education to continue the economic miracle, President Donald Trump said today as he signed an executive order to establish the National Council for the American Worker.

Asserting that the US is experiencing the longest positive job growth streak in its history, Trump said to "keep this momentum going, to continue this economic miracle," they must invest in job training and vocational education.

"The fact is that companies are pouring back into our country... companies that, frankly, left 10 and 20 years ago, and they're coming back. And we need people to work for those companies. We need talented people. We need people with training," he said at a White House event wherein he signed the executive order to establish the National Council for the American Worker.

Among the key tasks of the council will be to develop a national workforce and strategy to equip Americans of all ages and at all stages of their career with the skills they need to thrive in the modern economy.

"Whether it's a high school student looking to land their first job ever. They've got a lot of enthusiasm, and they lose that enthusiasm when they don't land that job, but now they're all landing jobs. Or a late-career worker who wants to learn a new trade, we want every American to have the chance to earn a great living doing a great job that they love, where they wake up in the morning and they can't get to work fast enough.

"A lot of these people know that feeling. That's why they're in the position they're in," Trump said.

Trump said that there's never been a better time to hire and grow in America.

"We've created 3.7 million jobs since the election. In the month of June alone, we grew the workforce by more than 600,000 workers. We're in the longest positive job growth streak in American history.

"Every day, we are lifting our forgotten Americans off the sidelines, out of the margins and back into the workforce. We are giving a second chance at life to the 620,000 former inmates who reenter society each year. There's nothing like a great, great jobs market to take care of that situation," the President added.