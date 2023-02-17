 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US needs new generational leadership: Nikki Haley

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 07:09 AM IST

Americans need to see competency tests for any elected official aged above 75, Republican presidential aspirant Nikki Haley has said seeking a new generational leadership in the country.

"We have got too many politicians in DC that are past their prime. We have to have term limits in Congress. We need to see competency tests for any elected official over the age of 75," Haley told Fox News in an interview.

The White House did not appear to have agreed with her. Both President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump who has already announced his decision to run are over 75 years of age.

"We have heard these types of attacks or remarks before," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a news conference here.