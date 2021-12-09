MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

US moves to tighten Iran sanctions enforcement as nuclear talks stall

The delegation, which will include the head of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, Andrea Gacki, will warn private firms and banks in the UAE that they "face extreme risk" if sanctioned trade continues the newspaper said.

Reuters
December 09, 2021 / 02:45 PM IST
AP

AP

The Biden administration is moving to tighten enforcement of sanctions against Iran and send a top-level delegation to the United Arab Emirates next week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing senior U.S. officials.

The delegation, which will include the head of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, Andrea Gacki, will warn private firms and banks in the UAE that they "face extreme risk" if sanctioned trade continues the newspaper said.
Reuters
Tags: #Iran #nuclear talks #sanctions #US #World News
first published: Dec 9, 2021 02:45 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.