App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2018 08:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

US military investing $2 bn in 'next generation' artificial intelligence

The current generation of smart machines and robots cannot be easily updated when a new technology appears, and researchers want them to learn to update themselves.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Pentagon's research wing said Friday it was investing $2 billion to develop a new generation of artificial intelligence with "human-like communication" skills.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, will use the money to fund around 20 existing and new projects that will push for a new level of machine learning, said the agency's director, Steven Walker, at a press conference near Washington.

"We are making multiple research investments aimed at transforming computers from specialized tools to partners in problem-solving," said Walker, referring to the new generation of machines as "AI Next."

"We want to explore how machines can acquire human-like communication and reasoning capabilities, with the ability to recognize new situations and environments and adapt to them," he said, quoted in an official statement.

The current generation of smart machines and robots cannot be easily updated when a new technology appears, and researchers want them to learn to update themselves, he said.
First Published on Sep 8, 2018 08:39 am

tags #Current Affairs #Politics #World News

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.