you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 11:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

US-Mexico deal 'very, very significant': Steven Mnuchin at G20

With Trump ready to impose five percent tariffs on all Mexican goods starting June 10, senior officials hammered out an agreement after three days of intense negotiations at the State Department.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on June 8 hailed a deal between the US and Mexico on tariffs and immigration as "very, very significant" with a "very important outcome".

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, Mnuchin said: "We couldn't be more pleased with the agreement that we reached.

It is very, very significant and we very much appreciate the commitments that Mexico has made to help us on those important immigration issues."

Late June 7, Washington and Mexico City reached an 11th-hour deal to crack down on migration from Central America, with President Donald Trump relenting on threats to slap potentially devastating tariffs on the neighbouring country.

"As a result of (the deal), the President agreed that we will not be moving forward with the tariffs so that was a very important outcome," Mnuchin said.
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 10:54 am

