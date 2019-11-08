App
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 07:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

US may postpone China tariffs due in December: Trump adviser

"What is on the table is tariffs coming in December, December 15," Peter Navarro told NPR radio.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The United States could postpone tariffs on Chinese goods that are scheduled to take effect in December, President Donald Trump's chief trade adviser said Friday, in a sign of a potential progress in fraught negotiations.

"What is on the table is tariffs coming in December, December 15," Peter Navarro told NPR radio.

"We would be willing, I think it's up to the president, to postpone those tariffs.

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 07:53 pm

tags #China #Donald Trump #Tariffs #US #World News

