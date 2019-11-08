US may postpone China tariffs due in December: Trump adviser

"What is on the table is tariffs coming in December, December 15," Peter Navarro told NPR radio.
The United States could postpone tariffs on Chinese goods that are scheduled to take effect in December, President Donald Trump's chief trade adviser said Friday, in a sign of a potential progress in fraught negotiations.
"What is on the table is tariffs coming in December, December 15," Peter Navarro told NPR radio."We would be willing, I think it's up to the president, to postpone those tariffs.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 07:53 pm