Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 09:27 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US may extend tariff suspensions on Chinese goods worth $34 billion

The USTR, the lead U.S. trade agency, said it would take comment on the proposed tariff suspension from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30. The USTR said in December 2018 that, at the request of U.S. importers, $34 billion in Chinese goods would be exempt from 25% tariffs first set in July of 2018.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The United States Trade Representative is studying whether to extend tariff suspensions on $34 billion (£26.44 billion) of Chinese goods set to expire on December 28 this year, the agency said on Monday.

The USTR, the lead U.S. trade agency, said it would take comment on the proposed tariff suspension from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30. The USTR said in December 2018 that, at the request of U.S. importers, $34 billion in Chinese goods would be exempt from 25% tariffs first set in July of 2018.

The USTR will evaluate U.S. importers' efforts to source the products in the United States or from third countries when it decides whether to extend tariff suspensions, according to a Federal Register notice.

First Published on Oct 29, 2019 08:02 am

tags #Chinese goods #tariff #US #World News

