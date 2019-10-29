US may extend tariff suspensions on Chinese goods worth $34 billion

The United States Trade Representative is studying whether to extend tariff suspensions on $34 billion (£26.44 billion) of Chinese goods set to expire on December 28 this year, the agency said on Monday.

The USTR, the lead U.S. trade agency, said it would take comment on the proposed tariff suspension from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30. The USTR said in December 2018 that, at the request of U.S. importers, $34 billion in Chinese goods would be exempt from 25% tariffs first set in July of 2018.