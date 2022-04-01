English
    US man abducted in Afghanistan appears in newly posted video

    Associated Press
    April 01, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST
    Representative image (Image Source: AFP)

    An American man kidnapped in Afghanistan two years ago is seen in a video pleading for his release so that he can be reunited with his family, according to a recording posted Friday by The New Yorker magazine.

    Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran and civilian contractor who is believed held by the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network, appears by himself in the video, sitting upright before a dark curtain.

    In the video, which he says was recorded on November 28, 2021, he says he has patiently awaited his release and adds: I'd like to ask the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan: please release me. Release me so that I may be reunited with my family. Thank you."

    The video was posted Friday by The New Yorker, which says it obtained it from an unidentified individual in Afghanistan.

    An FBI spokeswoman in Washington declined to comment on the video's authenticity, but a sister of Frerichs, Charlene Cakora, said in a statement Friday that she was grateful to the Taliban for releasing the video and described it as "public confirmation of our familys long-held belief that he is alive after more than two years in captivity.

    She appealed to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to step up efforts to get Frerich released.

    We consider this to be an important indicator of the Taliban's interest in seeking to arrange for Marks's immediate release. President Biden and Secretary Blinken, we urge you to take bold and decisive action to bring Mark home," she added.
    Associated Press
    Tags: #Afghanistan #US national
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 10:13 pm
