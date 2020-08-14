172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-looks-forward-to-strengthen-bilateral-partnership-with-pakistan-says-mike-pompeo-5700711.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 11:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

US looks forward to strengthen bilateral partnership with Pakistan, says Mike Pompeo

"On behalf of the Government of the United States of America and the American people, I extend greetings and best wishes to the people of Pakistan as you celebrate your Independence Day," Pompeo said on Thursday.

PTI
Mike Pompeo
Mike Pompeo

The US looks forward to strengthen the bilateral partnership with Pakistan by expanding trade and working together to protect fundamental freedoms in the years to come, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said as he greeted Pakistanis on the occasion of their 74th Independence Day.

Pakistan is celebrating their Independence Day on Friday.

"On behalf of the Government of the United States of America and the American people, I extend greetings and best wishes to the people of Pakistan as you celebrate your Independence Day," Pompeo said on Thursday.

Close

"The United States looks forward to strengthening our bilateral partnership by expanding US-Pakistan trade and working together to protect fundamental freedoms in the years to come," he said.

For more than 70 years, the US and Pakistan have worked together on issues of critical importance, Pompeo said. "Last year, despite many challenges, we have made notable progress in advancing the Afghan peace process, and our health and economic cooperation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is saving lives," he said.
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 11:37 am

tags #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.