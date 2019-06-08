App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 12:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

US leaves door open to China on trade talks at G20

Steven Mnuchin said he did not believe that the current trade tensions were harming the global economy, one of the key topics being discussed by G20 officials in Fukuoka.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The United States is open to further negotiations with China on their ongoing trade battle but any potential deal will wait until the two leaders meet at the end of the month, Washington's top finance official said on June 8.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned that Washington would press on with tariffs if a deal could not be reached.

"We were on the way to a historic deal. If they want to come back to the table and complete the deal on the terms that we were continuing to negotiate, that will be great. If not, as the president said, we'll move on with tariffs," said Mnuchin.

Close

President Donald Trump is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka on June 28-29 and any potential breakthrough would likely only come then, he predicted.

related news

"I would expect that the main progress will be at the G20 leaders' meeting between the two presidents," he said.

Mnuchin said that although he would be holding one-on-one talks with Chinese central bank chief Yi Gang during the G20 finance meeting in the western Japanese city of Fukuoka, this would "not be a negotiating meeting".

"We've been hard at work on what could be a historic agreement for both countries, something that could be economically very important for us and China and for the rest of the world," he said.

However, he insisted that the current trade relationship between the world's top two economies was "very unbalanced." "Our markets are completely open to them. Their markets have not been open to us," he said.

He said Washington and Beijing had been "90 percent done" on clinching a trade deal before talks collapsed but stressed that the current position was "a result of them backtracking on significant commitments." Trump said on June 6 that he would wait until after the G20 summit before deciding whether to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods that could be worth $325 billion.

"The critical meeting will be between the two presidents," said Mnuchin.

The treasury secretary said he did not believe that the current trade tensions were harming the global economy, one of the key topics being discussed by G20 officials in Fukuoka.

"So I don't think in any way that the slowdown you are seeing in parts of the world are the result of trade tensions at the moment," he said.

Nevertheless, if a deal were found, it would be a boon to the global economy as a whole, he predicted.

"People talk about the economic risk of trade wars... people should be even more focused on the benefits of having a great trade agreement and how that creates economic opportunities in both economies, especially for a growing middle-class in China," he said.

The potential economic benefits for China were "part of the reason I don't understand why they went backwards because I think this could be a great outcome for them".
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 12:39 pm

tags #China #G20 #trade #US #world

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.