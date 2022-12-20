English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now : Options Conclave 3.0 - Global Trading
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    US lawmakers to include ban on TikTok on government devices: Sources

    The Senate last week voted on a bill sponsored by Republican Senator Josh Hawley to bar federal employees from using the ByteDance-owned short video app on government-owned devices.

    Reuters
    December 20, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST
    TikTok

    TikTok

    U.S. lawmakers will include a proposal to bar federal government employees from using Chinese app TikTok on government-owned devices in a key spending bill, sources told Reuters on Monday.

    The Senate last week voted on a bill sponsored by Republican Senator Josh Hawley to bar federal employees from using the ByteDance-owned short video app on government-owned devices.

    It was the latest action by U.S. lawmakers to crack down on Chinese companies amid national security fears. The ban is set to be included in a massive omnibus measure to fund U.S. government operations, the sources said.
    Reuters
    Tags: #TikTok #US #World News
    first published: Dec 20, 2022 09:46 am