US Lawmakers draw battle lines over Donald Trump's arraignment

PTI
Apr 04, 2023 / 07:33 AM IST

President Joe Biden, however, remained focused on his development agenda and was travelling to Minnesota.

As former US President Donald Trump arrived in New York to appear before a Manhattan court to face arraignment, Republican lawmakers called the indictment "politically motivated" while the ruling Democrats insisted that no one is above the law.

"Regardless of your opinion of President Trump, we should all be able to admit this fact: This decision to indict a former President and current presidential candidate on a very weak case is going to have serious ramifications for the future," Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw told CNN in an interview.

He alleged the entire episode is "politically motivated".