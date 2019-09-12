App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 08:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

US lawmaker urges Congressional colleagues to attend Modi's Houston event

'As a co-Chair [of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian-Americans], I hope that you will participate in welcoming Prime Minister Modi to Houston," Congressman Brad Sherman said, as reported by the Daily Beast on Wednesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A top American lawmaker has urged his Congressional colleagues to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public address in Houston later this month, according to a media report.

In a letter dated August 23, Sherman said the mega event at the NRG Stadium in Houston would be attended by 50,000 people and broadcast to more than 300 million people.

It will include a segment honouring the great work of human rights leaders Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Martin Luther King Jr, Sherman said in his letter.

The mega event, billed as "Howdy Modi", has attracted great enthusiastic participation from Indian-American community. Organisers have closed the registration, once it crossed 50,000.

From Houston, Modi will fly to New York to attend the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly.

First Published on Sep 12, 2019 08:23 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

