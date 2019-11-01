US 'laughingstock' of nations, says ISIS while naming new leader

Terror group Islamic State announced the name of their new leader on October 31, who would be succeeding Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The latter, one of the world’s most dreaded terrorists, recently blew himself up during US raid in his Syria safe house.

His death had left the terror organisation leaderless for a few days, but now, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qorashi has been named as the new head of the outfit.

By announcing their new leader, the ISIS also confirmed all news of Baghdadi’s dead, which is crucial since some had cast doubts over the authenticity of the US claim.

The terror group’s media arm released a video to make all the announcements, reported The Washington Post.

Qorashi was reportedly appointed as the new leader by the ISIS’s Consultative Council. They have not let out any other information about their new Chief, but have informed that their previous spokesman was also killed in the US raid.

Apart from naming the new head of the organisation, they also let out a warning, asking the United States President and the forces to not bask in this glory. An ISIS spokesman said: “Do not rejoice, America, in killing Sheikh al-Baghdadi. Do you not realize that the [Islamic] State stands today at the doorsteps of Europe and Central Africa? Nay; it is expanding and persisting.”