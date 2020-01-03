US killing of Iran general will 'increase tensions': Moscow

"The killing of Soleimani.... was an adventurist step that will increase tensions throughout the region," news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS quoted the foreign ministry as saying.
"The killing of Soleimani.... was an adventurist step that will increase tensions throughout the region," news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS quoted the foreign ministry as saying."Soleimani served the cause of protecting Iran's national interests with devotion. We express our sincere condolences to the Iranian people."
First Published on Jan 3, 2020 02:11 pm