Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 02:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

US killing of Iran general will 'increase tensions': Moscow

"The killing of Soleimani.... was an adventurist step that will increase tensions throughout the region," news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS quoted the foreign ministry as saying.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Moscow warned Friday that the US killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq would boost tensions across the Middle East.

"Soleimani served the cause of protecting Iran's national interests with devotion. We express our sincere condolences to the Iranian people."

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 02:11 pm

tags #Iran #Middle East #Qasem Soleimani #US #World News

