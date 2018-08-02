App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 10:24 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US jury asks Apple to pay $145 million in damages to Canada's WiLan

The jury in San Diego determined that versions of Apple's iPhone infringed two WiLan patents relating to wireless communications technology, WiLan, a unit of Quarterhill Inc, said in a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

A federal jury in California has awarded Canadian patent licensing company WiLan Inc $145.1 million in damages against Apple Inc for patent infringement, according to a court filing on Wednesday.

The jury in San Diego determined that versions of Apple's iPhone infringed two WiLan patents relating to wireless communications technology, WiLan, a unit of Quarterhill Inc, said in a statement.

Apple confirmed it plans to appeal. The company earlier rejected claims of infringement in pre-trial filings.

In 2013, a U.S. jury ruled in favor of Apple in a separate litigation in which WiLan had sought $248 million in damages.

Founded in 1992 as a producer of broadband wireless technologies, Ottawa-based WiLan has shifted focus to licensing an extensive patent portfolio.
